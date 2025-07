NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 79-year-old woman was found dead inside a Niagara Falls apartment on Monday.

Niagara Falls Police were called to 561 Portage Road on Monday around 10:15 a.m. There, they found a 79-year-old woman dead in the apartment.

Officers have charged a 64-year-old man with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to be in Niagara Falls City Court on Tuesday.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact (716) 286-4553.