Man in critical condition after stabbing on Trowbridge Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made after a stabbing on Trowbridge Street on Wednesday morning.

Police said officers responded to the stabbing on the 100 block of Trowbridge Street around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and, upon arrival, located a man who had more than a dozen stab wounds. He was transported to ECMC and remains in critical condition.

61-year-old Joseph Allgood was charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.