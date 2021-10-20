Man in critical condition after stabbing at Silopos Plant; suspect in custody

WHEAFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says one man was hurt and taken to ECMC after a stabbing at the Silipos Plant on Williams Road in Wheatfield, Wednesday morning.

The name of the 33-year-old Niagara Falls man who was hurt has not been released, but the man is in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Marques Green was charged with one count of Assault in the 1st degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree.

Following an investigation, Green was found in Rochester and transported back to the Niagara County Jail where his arraignment is pending.