BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is in critical condition after a shooting on Shumway Street Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the first block of Shumway Street.

Police said a 34-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times. He was taken to ECMC and is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.