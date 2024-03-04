Man in critical condition after shooting on 19th Street in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a shooting on 19th Street on Sunday night.

Police said officers responded to the 1100 block of 19th Street around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday after they heard shots being fired as they investigated an unrelated report a few blocks away.

A 31-year-old man was shot and taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in a private vehicle. He was later transferred to ECMC where police said he is listed in critical condition.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Detectives at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information number at (716) 286-4711.