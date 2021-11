BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the area of Bailey Avenue and Dingens Street early Sunday morning.

Buffalo police say the shooting occurred just after 3:00 a.m. on the 800 block of Bailey Avenue near Dingens Street. According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot during a fight/argument in a parking lot. He was transported to ECMC and listed in critical condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call the confidential tip Line at (716) 847-2255.