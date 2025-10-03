Man in critical condition after crash involving e-bike and vehicle owned by City of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a crash involving an e-bike and a vehicle owned by the City of Niagara Falls.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of 4th Street and Ferry Avenue.

According to a city spokesperson, a 46-year-old employee of the City of Niagara Falls was operating a city-owned vehicle north on 4th Street and was making an eastbound turn onto Ferry Avenue when she collided with an e-bike that was traveling west on Ferry Avenue. The operator of the e-bike, a 65-year-old Niagara Falls man, suffered serious head injuries and was transported to ECMC and is currently in critical condition in the Trauma Intensive Care Unit.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, and charges are pending based on the outcome of the investigation.