BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say one man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car early Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Lafayette and Elmwood Avenue.

Police say a vehicle traveling northbound on Elmwood Avenue struck a man as he was crossing the road. The man was taken to ECMC and is listed in critical condition.

At this time, no charges have been filed.