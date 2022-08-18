Man in critical condition after assault in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda police announced a 67-year-old man is in critical condition after he was assaulted Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court. Police said a 67-year-old man was located in the area with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to ECMC and is in critical condition. Police believe the man was walking in the area around (15 p.m. when he was attacked.

Police described the suspect as a 15 to 20-year-old male with a small build wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (716) 879-6613 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.