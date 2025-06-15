Man hospitalized following serious crash in Oakfield

OAKFIELD, NY (WKBW) — The Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious crash in Genesee County.

Deputies say the driver of a car either ran a stop sign, or pulled into the path of an oncoming pickup truck at the intersection of Fisher and Drake Street Roads in the Town of Oakfield Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the pickup t-boned the car, leaving the driver trapped inside.

The driver trapped in the car was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

There's no word on his name or condition right now.

