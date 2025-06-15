Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man hospitalized following serious crash in Oakfield

oakfield crash.jpg
wkbw
oakfield crash.jpg
Posted

OAKFIELD, NY (WKBW) — The Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious crash in Genesee County.

Deputies say the driver of a car either ran a stop sign, or pulled into the path of an oncoming pickup truck at the intersection of Fisher and Drake Street Roads in the Town of Oakfield Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the pickup t-boned the car, leaving the driver trapped inside.

The driver trapped in the car was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

There's no word on his name or condition right now.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app