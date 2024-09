BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced a man is dead after an early morning shooting in Buffalo on Thursday.

Police said the man was shot while outside during some type of dispute around 4:30 a.m. at Jersey and 7th Streets. He was transported by ambulance to ECMC and later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.