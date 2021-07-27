Watch
Man hit with bullet at shooting club

The 46-year-old victim is expected to survive.
(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 11:51:19-04

PERRY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Perry man is expected to make a full recovery after being struck by a bullet at the Silver Lake Sportsman's Club in Perry.

Investigators say the bullet ricocheted off a steel target and came back at the victim, hitting him in the lower part of his body.

The incident happened around 5:05 p.m. on July 26.

Deputies from the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Perry Police Department and New York State Police, responded to the scene. A Town of Perry Ambulance and Monroe Medics stabilized the victim before he was airlifted to Strong Memorial in Rochester.

No charges are being pursued by authorities.

