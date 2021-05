BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are investigating a shooting in Buffalo's Bailey Kensington neighborhood.

Investigators say a 29 year old man was struck by bird shot multiple times on Dartmouth Avenue late Friday night.

The victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall Line at 847-2255.