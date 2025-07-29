Man hit in head by bricks that fell 13 stories from Liberty Building in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway to figure out what caused bricks to fall from one of Buffalo's tallest buildings.

Emergency crews responded to reports of falling debris at the Liberty Building near Court Street and Pearl Street at about 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday.

WKBW

Authorities say the falling bricks hit a man in the head. They say he was awake and alert at the scene.

It's believed the bricks fell from 13 stories up.

Authorities are now evaluating the overall condition of the building.

Main Place Liberty Group released the following statement: