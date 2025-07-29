Man hit in head by bricks that fell 13 stories from Liberty Building in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway to figure out what caused bricks to fall from one of Buffalo's tallest buildings.
Emergency crews responded to reports of falling debris at the Liberty Building near Court Street and Pearl Street at about 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Authorities say the falling bricks hit a man in the head. They say he was awake and alert at the scene.
It's believed the bricks fell from 13 stories up.
Authorities are now evaluating the overall condition of the building.
Main Place Liberty Group released the following statement:
“We are very thankful no one was seriously hurt. Safety is one of our top priorities and we consistently take preventive measures to ensure the safety and security of the building both inside and out. Thanks to the Buffalo Police and Buffalo Fire Departments for their efforts this afternoon. We are in the process of securing the area in question and evaluating the building facade with our experts to determine if additional measures are necessary.”