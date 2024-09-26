Man dead after being hit by car on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo

UPDATE: Buffalo Police say a 59-year-old man from Buffalo was declared dead at the scene. Police say officers found a vehicle in question, but they're still searching for the driver.

ORIGINAL: Buffalo Police say a man was hit by a car around 11:00 Wednesday night on Elmwood Avenue just outside McDonald's near Home Depot.

Police say the driver left the scene and the man suffered life-threatening injuries but 7 News was sent a video showing a person covered in the street, which usually means a person has died.

The city is also waiting on an update about the car.