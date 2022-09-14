Man from North Tonawanda convicted of sexually assaulting several children

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man from North Tonawanda may spend the rest of his life in prison for sexually assaulting multiple children.

The Niagara County District Attorney's office said Nathan Jones was convicted Tuesday of five counts of predatory sexual assault of a child and one count of sexual abuse.

The DA's office said each of the predatory sexual assault counts carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

"The crimes he committed against these children are truly despicable," said Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman. "This verdict should ensure that he is never able to harm another child."

Jones will be sentenced on November 7.