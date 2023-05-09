Man from North Carolina arrested after threatening to shoot up a Tops and a church in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man from North Carolina has been arrested and charged after threatening to shoot up a church, kill a specific family and conduct a mass shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo.

The United States Attorney's Office said in a release Monday, 33-year-old Daniel Parson called Buffalo Police three times on May 3, making separate threats of violence.

Prosecutors say Parson called A-District officers early that morning, claiming he was going to "shoot up a fellowship church" on May 7, saying "they knew who he was and they had it coming."

The U.S. Attorney's Office says he called D-District police a few hours later, threatening to "slaughter" a family. And finally, around 9:00 a.m., prosecutors say Parson called C-District, saying he was going to conduct a mass shooting at an unspecified Tops grocery store.

He was arrested Monday in Las Vegas and charged with making threats in or affecting interstate commerce in federal court in Nevada. He will be brought to Western New York at a later date.

If he's convicted, Parson could spend up to five years in prison and pay a $250,000 fine.

