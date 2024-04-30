Man from Mexico arrested at Peace Bridge for child porn after making wrong turn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man from Mexico is facing charges, accused of possessing child pornography after authorities in Buffalo say he made a wrong turn and was stopped at the Peace Bridge.

52-year-old Marco Barajas-Barron encountered Customs and Border Protection agents Friday night. He was driving a commercial vehicle and was refused entry to Canada. CBP says Barajas-Barron was then escorted to be further inspected.

While screening his personal information, border agents say they found that he had been flagged for potentially carrying child sexual assault material. CBP officers then say they found Barajas-Barron had child pornographic material on him.

“Our CBP officers are among the best at identifying nefarious actors as part of their border security mission,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “We continue to successfully collaborate with our local law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe.”

Barajas-Barron is charged with two counts of Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child. He was arraigned and given $7,500 bail.