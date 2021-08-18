Man from East Aurora dies while hiking in Adirondacks

NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The state's Department of Environmental Conservation says a man from East Aurora died while hiking in the Adirondacks last week.

According to a release from the DEC, rangers in the Ray Brook Dispatch center received a call around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 9, that a 41-year-old man at the Lillian Brook lean-to felt sick and was unable to walk in the Dix Mountain Wilderness Area.

Two rangers drove a six-wheeled ATV as far as they could, then continued on foot to the lean-to.

When they got there around 9:20 p.m., they found the hiker dead.

The rangers called in six more to assist with recovering his body but part of the trail was too hazardous and they requested a state police helicopter to transport the victim the rest of the way the next morning.

New York State Police and the DEC's Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigation are investigating the incident. The Essex County Coroner is looking into what caused the man to die.

His identity has not yet been released.