Man from DR Congo sentenced for sexually abusing victim at Cheektowaga hotel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's office announced a man from Democratic Republic of the Congo has been sentenced for sexually abusing a victim at a Cheektowaga hotel.

24-year-old Kindu Z. Jeancy was sentenced in State Supreme Court to 2 ½ years of incarceration followed by three years of post-release supervision. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

According to the DA, the crime occurred on August 11, 2023, inside a hotel room on the 600 block of Dingens Street in Cheektowaga, where Jeancy, an asylum seeker, was staying at the time of the crime.

The DA said Jeancy subjected the victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion. He pushed the victim onto a couch, held her arms down and forced himself on top of the victim and then prevented her from leaving the room.

In May, a jury found Jeancy guilty of one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, which remains in effect until August 2036.