Man from DR Congo found guilty of sexually abusing victim at Cheektowaga hotel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's office announced a jury found a man from Democratic Republic of the Congo guilty of sexually abusing a victim at a Cheektowaga hotel.

24-year-old Kindu Z. Jeancy was found guilty of one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

According to the DA, the crime occurred on August 11, 2023, inside a hotel room on the 600 block of Dingens Street in Cheektowaga, where Jeancy, an asylum seeker, was staying at the time of the crime.

The DA said Jeancy subjected the victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion. He pushed the victim onto a couch, held her arms down and forced himself on top of the victim and then prevented her from leaving the room.

Jeancy is scheduled to be sentenced on July 3 and faces a maximum of seven years in prison. He remains held without bail and a temporary order of protection issued on behalf of the victim remains in effect.