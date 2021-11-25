Man from Brooklyn accused of hacking into online accounts of Wegmans customers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man from Brooklyn is accused of hacking into the online accounts of Wegmans customers.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Maurice Sheftall, 23 of Brooklyn, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with fraud and related activity in connection with computers and wire fraud.

Sheftall allegedly obtained the logins and passwords of customers who had accounts on the Wegmans website and is accused of attempting to access around 74 customer accounts. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office he was allegedly successful in 59 of these attempts and placed around 25 fraudulent orders for a total of around $10,000.

Sheftall made an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge and was released on conditions. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.