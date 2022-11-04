Man found in possession of stolen gun and body armor after arrest by Orchard Park police

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Orchard Park police announced a Cheektowaga man was arrested outside of 5925 Webster Road Friday morning.

Officers responded to the address around 9:30 a.m. Friday for the report of a man with a gun wearing body armor. Police said officers located 28-year-old Sean Mueller outside the rear of the residence and took him into custody at gunpoint.

Muller was allegedly found in possession of:

A handgun found to be stolen out of the Town of Eden

Handcuffs

Improvised fireworks

Black load-bearing ballistic vest which contained body armor plates

Mueller was charged with the following:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Unlawful wearing of body armor while committing a violent felony

Police said the address of the incident, 5925 Webster Road, was the scene of a shooting last week.

On October 27 around 1:15 a.m. Orchard Park police responded to the address for the report of shots fired. Police were told the occupants of the building fled on foot into the surrounding area and a known male allegedly fired a handgun at others and fled in a vehicle.

The vehicle was located unoccupied at Webster Road and Southwestern Boulevard. A perimeter was set up and officers began speaking to witnesses and victims.

Around 3:15 a.m. there were reports that the offender, 45-year-old Jeremy Page of Orchard Park, arrived at an address in Buffalo and when police arrived he allegedly fled on foot. Page was taken into custody around 5 a.m. and it was discovered he arrived in Buffalo in a vehicle that was allegedly stolen from an Orchard Park auto repair shop.

Page was charged with the following:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle

As of this time, the only connection police have made between the two incidents is the location they occurred at.