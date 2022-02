BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A spokesperson from the Buffalo Police Department said a man was found dead on the 100 block of Northland Avenue. That's between Main Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Police said the responded to a call around 9:30 Saturday morning. They say they were unable to immediately identify the man, but are working to determine who he is.

BPD said it believes the death is suspicious and are awaiting the results from an autopsy.