Man found dead in fire on Goodyear Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One man was found dead as Buffalo firefighters battled a house fire on Goodyear Avenue near Broadway Tuesday night.

Buffalo police say fire crews responded to the empty home just after 10:00 P.M. They say as fire crews were putting out the fire they found the body.

The Erie County medical examiner will be performing an autopsy on the man to determine if he died in the fire.

Investigators say damage to the home totals $110,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation.