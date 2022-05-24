Man found dead after canoe overturns in Conewango Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man was found dead after a canoe overturned in Conewango Creek Sunday.

New York State police said troopers responded to Conewango Creek for a canoe that overturned with one occupant unaccounted for around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Initial investigation revealed multiple people were canoeing on Conewango Creek and one of the canoes rolled over and the operator, Michael T. Leary, 46 of Pine Plains, NY was unaccounted for.

Police said the NYSP Underwater Recovery Unit and the Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team with local fire agencies searched for Leary and he was found dead Monday.

According to police, Leary was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident and has been transported to Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.