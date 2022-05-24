Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man found dead after canoe overturns in Conewango Creek

New York State Police
7 Eyewitness News Staff
New York State Police
New York State Police
Posted at 1:00 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 13:00:52-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man was found dead after a canoe overturned in Conewango Creek Sunday.

New York State police said troopers responded to Conewango Creek for a canoe that overturned with one occupant unaccounted for around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Initial investigation revealed multiple people were canoeing on Conewango Creek and one of the canoes rolled over and the operator, Michael T. Leary, 46 of Pine Plains, NY was unaccounted for.

Police said the NYSP Underwater Recovery Unit and the Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team with local fire agencies searched for Leary and he was found dead Monday.

According to police, Leary was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident and has been transported to Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MEMORIAL-GROWING.jpeg

Remembering the victims: 10 lives lost in Buffalo mass shooting