Man flown to ECMC via Mercy Flight following motorcycle crash in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man was flown to Erie County Medical Center following a motorcycle crash in Lockport on Wednesday.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a man was riding his motorcycle when he crashed on Tonawanda Creek Road between Rapids Road and Kimberly Drive, just after 6 p.m.

Investigators found that 28-year-old Jervonta Robins of Lockport, lost control of his motorcycle when attempting to go around a curve, causing Robins to be ejected and the motorcycle to rollover several times.

Officials say Robins was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.