BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating the death of a man who they say fell to his death from a high rise building in the 500 block of Pearl Street.

A police spokesperson tells us that the victim is a 28 year old man from Niagara Falls, but they are not saying who he is.

Police are not confirming exactly which building he fell from.

Authorities say this appears to be a tragic accident, but the investigation continues.