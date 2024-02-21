Man facing murder and gun charges in connection to deadly shooting in Allentown in 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Nigel L. Flint was arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office said on September 16, 2023, Flint allegedly intentionally shot 28-year-old Darnell J. Lynch, Jr. with an illegal gun on the 200 block of Allen Street. Lynch died at the scene. A short time later police allegedly saw a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Mariner Street, a short distance away from the investigation, and during a search of the vehicle officers allegedly found a loaded, illegal handgun. It was submitted into evidence for further testing.

On January 29, 2024, Flint was located in Detroit, Michigan and taken into custody on an indictment warrant.

Flint was held without bail and is scheduled to return on March 4 for a pre-trial conference.