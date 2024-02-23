Man facing murder and grand larceny charges following homicide investigation in Wyoming County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County District Attorney's Office announced a man is facing multiple charges after a homicide investigation in Warsaw.

41-year-old Michael Bellaire faces the following charges:



Second-degree murder

First-degree strangulation

Two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny

Tampering with physical evidence

The district attorney's office said on November 7, 2023, Warsaw police responded to a residence for a welfare check on 53-year-old Cheryl Cook and she was found dead in the residence. A preliminary autopsy indicated the cause of death was strangulation.

According to the district attorney's office, Bellaire was living with Cook at the time of her death, and law enforcement across the U.S. has allegedly been trying to locate him since the start of the investigation. Bellaire's last known location was allegedly crossing into Mexico and operating Cook's vehicle.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Bellaire on February 12.

The district attorney's office said the grand larceny charges Bellaire faces are connected to the alleged theft of Cook's vehicle and credit cards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chief Pete Hoffmeister at the Warsaw Police Department at 585-786-2000.