Man facing multiple charges, including murder, accused of killing wife inside Clarence home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man accused of killing his wife inside their Clarence home is facing multiple charges, including murder.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 55-year-old Michael C. Brown was arraigned Friday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The DA said that around 2:55 a.m. on June 18, Erie County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on the 9100 block of Sheridan Drive in Clarence after receiving a 911 call. The victim, 50-year-old Deanna Christen, was pronounced dead at the scene. Brown is accused of intentionally causing the death of Christen, his wife, by shooting her with a shotgun. Investigators said a total of 21 firearms were allegedly recovered from the residence, including one assault weapon and two extended-capacity magazines.

Brown remains held without bail and is scheduled to return on August 25 for a pre-trial conference. Brown faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the highest charge.