Man facing multiple charges following execution of search warrant in Hamburg

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Hamburg Police Department announced a search warrant was conducted Wednesday in Hamburg.

The search was executed by the Town of Hamburg Police Department SWAT Unit, Buffalo Police K9 handler Ahearn and his partner K9 Justice.

Police found a weapon, scales, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and $9,000 in cash during the search.

Michael T. Burnett is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. He is being held without bail at the Erie County Holding Center.