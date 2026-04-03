Man facing multiple charges after allegedly pulling a gun on another customer at Bar-Bill

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A West Seneca man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pulled a gun on another customer at Bar-Bill Tavern in East Aurora.

The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. on April 1. Police said officers responded to Bar-Bill after receiving reports of a man brandishing a firearm.

According to police, the man left prior to officers arriving, but witnesses told the officers that he was upset over the tip left by another customer and went to his vehicle to retrieve a firearm.

Witnesses allegedly stated that he came back into the restaurant and displayed a handgun and pointed it in the direction of several customers.

Police said 40-year-old Scott Rutkowski was located around 1:40 a.m. in Springville by Erie County Sheriff's Office deputies. He was taken into custody and transferred to the custody of East Aurora police.

Rutkowski was charged with:



Second-degree menacing

Prohibited use of a weapon

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm in a sensitive location

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Police said Rutkowski was arraigned in Town of Aurora Court and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center pending a felony hearing at a later date.