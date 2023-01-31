Man facing DWI charge after crashing into a home in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lockport man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a home early Tuesday morning.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call reporting a reckless driver speeding in The Woodlands around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. As deputies were checking the area, a second 911 call was received that reported a vehicle crashed into a home at 435 Knotty Pine Drive.

The sheriff's office said 21-year-old Dylan West was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated .08% or more, speed not reasonable or prudent, and failure to use designated lane. he was remanded to the NCSO Correctional Facility awaiting Centralized Arraignment.

No injuries were reported and the sheriff's office said at this time there is no estimate of damage to the home.