Man facing charges following sexual assault of 90-year-old woman

CORNING, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 29-year-old man is facing several charges after a 90-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the City of Corning.

Jonathan Rivaldo was charged with the following:



Three counts of first-degree rape

One count of first-degree burglary

One count of tampering with physical evidence

One count of second-degree intimidating a victim

On July 13, Corning Police received reports of a sexual assault involving an adult woman at a home in the City of Corning.

Rivaldo was identified as the suspect following an investigation and was arrested. He remains in jail without bail.

The victim who reported the sexual assault died on Monday. Their identity is being withheld at this time.

The Corning Police Department is continuing its investigation, and additional charges are expected.