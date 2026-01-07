Man facing charges after illegal guns and drugs were seized following joint investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a man is facing multiple charges after illegal guns and drugs were seized following a joint investigation.

The DA's office said 34-year-old Von D. Harmon, Jr. was taken into custody during the execution of a search warrant on Madison Street in Buffalo on Tuesday.

During the search, investigators allegedly recovered a plastic bag that contained suspected ecstasy pills and crack cocaine. Harmon is accused of possessing the suspected drugs with the intent to sell. Investigators also allegedly recovered 11 illegal firearms; eight were allegedly equipped with large-capacity ammunition feeding devices.

Harmon was arraigned on Wednesday on the following charges:



One count of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

One count of first-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

11 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Eight counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

One count of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Harmon was held without bail and is scheduled to return to Buffalo City Court on January 12. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.