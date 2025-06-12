Man facing charges after he fled a traffic stop and was shot by Niagara Falls police

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police announced 24-year-old Anthony Ciccarelli is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fled a traffic stop and was shot by an officer.

The alleged incident occurred on April 17, and the pursuit ended in the area of I-190 and Niagara Falls Boulevard.

WATCH: Niagara Falls police officer shoots suspect after high-speed car chase

Police previously said that when officers approached the car, the suspect allegedly started driving toward the officers, and one of the officers fired a shot, hitting the suspect in the car.

According to police, Ciccarelli is facing charges including first-degree reckless endangerment and several other vehicle and traffic law-related charges. He was arraigned Thursday in Niagara Falls City Court.

The officer was placed on administrative leave, and the department said an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553.