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Man facing charges after allegedly threatening Cattaraugus County detective

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WKBW
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBKW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office says 46-year-old Layton Love is facing several charges after allegedly threatening a Cattaraugus County detective over text.

The detective received the following message on May 18:

"You and your family are going to die soon! I will personally do the job if necessary. Death to the weaponized government means death to the weaponized government literally, (Victim), you are living on borrowed time. The home you own on (REDACTED)… is a legitimate target and will be hit at a time and place of my choosing. Prepare to die, (Victim), and everyone you hold dear. Your terrorist regime will burn."

An investigation linked Love to the message, and on May 21, he was arrested at his parents' home in Eldred, PA, and charged with making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment.

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