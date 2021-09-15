Man facing charge for kidnapping woman at gunpoint on Pearl Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing a charge for allegedly kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in Downtown Buffalo.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 32-year-old Christopher L. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of kidnapping in the second degree.

According to the district attorney's office, on August 11, 2021 around 9:00 a.m. Taylor allegedly abducted a woman from a parking lot on Pearl Street in Buffalo by forcing her into his vehicle at gunpoint, put a blindfold on her and drove her to an unknown residence.

Taylor then allegedly drove the woman to two bank locations where he forced her withdraw money from an ATM. The district attorney's office said the transactions were denied and Taylor allegedly drove to Wick Street and allowed the woman to exit his vehicle. During the course of the incident Taylor allegedly removed her cell phone and bank card from her purse and placed her purse in a garbage tote on Wick Street.

Taylor is scheduled to return to court on November 12 for motions and remains held without bail. If convicted of all charges, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.