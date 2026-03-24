Man facing attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot Dunkirk police officer

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot a Dunkirk police officer who was executing a search warrant on Franklin Avenue.

According to the Dunkirk Police Department, on March 24, just before 6:30 a.m., the Southern Tier Regional Task Force executed a search warrant at 312 Franklin Avenue in Dunkirk.

Upon entering the home, 39-year-old Christopher Marcinkowski allegedly shot at police, striking one officer in the vest. Marcinkowski then barricaded himself inside the home, and after hours of negotiations, he surrendered peacefully.

The officer was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital to be evaluated and was later released. There were no serious injuries.

Police said Marcinkowski is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms and has previously served time in state and federal prison for firearm and drug-related offenses. He was initially charged with three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and he has also been charged with first-degree attempted murder.

Marcinkowski was arraigned in Dunkirk City Court on the attempted murder charge and was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail without bail. Police said bail previously set on the weapon possession charges was increased to $1,000,000.

The U.S. Attorney's office has also announced that Marcinkowski was charged by criminal complaint with maintaining a drug-involved premises and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Those charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Investigators said after the residence was cleared, officers seized approximately 197 grams of suspected psychedelic mushrooms, approximately 11 pounds of suspected marijuana, three firearms, approximately $30,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.