Man facing 27 charges after allegedly killing pet pig in Town of Concord

CONCORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation into the death of a pet pig has landed a Town of Concord man behind bars and facing a long list of charges, including a dozen for firearm possession.

According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Marc Reszka called a local animal hospital Friday night to report that he had shot and killed his pet pig.

Deputies were dispatched to Reszka's home on Springville-Boston Road after that animal hospital called 911 just before 10 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the house, a release from the Sheriff's Office said they saw several drops and smears of blood on the floor before finding the animal dead in a garbage bag.

Deputies also reported finding 11 guns in "plain view," which violates an active order of protection against Reszka that prohibits him from owning firearms.

When officers attempted to handcuff Reszka, he pushed off and began running toward the woods, according to the Sheriff's Office. He then ignored multiple warnings that he would be tased if he did not stop running. A deputy deployed their taser, causing Reszka to fall to the ground. He was taken into custody, brought to a nearby medical center for evaluation and then transported to the Erie County Holding Center.

Reszka is now facing the following charges:

