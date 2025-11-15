Man extradited from Alabama faces murder charge in connection with the death of his stepdaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 38-year-old Peter D. Brown of Buffalo was arraigned in State Supreme Court on one count of second-degree murder.

The DA said on August 4, 2024, Buffalo Police responded to a residence on the 400 block of East Ferry Street after receiving a 911 call and 20-year-old Kayshawnna M. Jordan was found dead inside a bedroom. Brown is accused of intentionally causing her death.

According to the DA, the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death as homicide caused by manual strangulation and blunt impact injuries to the head.

The DA said in October 2025, Brown was arrested on a fugitive warrant in Randolph County, Alabama. He refused to waive extradition and was held without bond in the Randolph County Jail. The DA's office said it obtained a Governor’s warrant and Brown was returned to Erie County.

Brown was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled. If convicted of the charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.