Man driving electric scooter seriously injured in crash in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man driving an electric scooter was seriously injured in a crash in Amherst on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Maple Road and North Bailey Avenue.

Police said an 80-year-old Niagara Falls man was driving a vehicle south on Bailey approaching Maple, and a 40-year-old man from Niagara Falls was driving an electric scooter west on Maple approaching Bailey. According to police, the scooter entered the intersection in the path of the vehicle and caused a crash.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, and the driver of the scooter sustained serious leg, abdominal and head injuries. He was transported to ECMC to be treated.

Police ask anyone with information, dashcam or surveillance video to call (716) 689-1311.