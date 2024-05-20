Man dies while tree trimming in Cattaraugus County

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say a 43-year-old man has died following a tree trimming incident in Cattaraugus County.

Troopers responded to Elm Street in the Village of Franklinville Saturday for reports of a boom lift that had tipped over.

Investigators determined Justin Howard was in the lift that tipped. Police say he was conscious and alert while troopers were on the scene.

Howard was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police say no foul play is suspected.