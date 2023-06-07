Watch Now
Man dies from injuries suffered in a shooting in Dunkirk on May 23

Dunkirk Police Department
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 12:24:33-04

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Dunkirk Police Department announced that 36-year-old Antonio J. Watt has died after he was injured in a shooting on May 23.

The shooting occurred in the area of 88 Maple Avenue in Dunkirk, police said Watts was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital and then transported to ECMC via Mercy Flight.

On Tuesday police announced Watts died from the injuries he suffered.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact (716) 366-2266 or the Confidential Tip Line at (716) 363-0313.

