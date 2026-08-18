Man dies from injuries after tractor-trailer crash on I-90 in Chautauqua County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-90 in Chautauqua County.

Troopers responded to the crash that involved a single commercial vehicle on eastbound I-90 in the Town of Hanover just after 10 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, the investigation determined that a 2020 Volvo OTR with a 53’ trailer exited the road and struck a guardrail. The driver, 54-year-old Petros D. Liben, of Bartlett, TN, had injuries to his face and abdomen. Police said Liben was airlifted to ECMC where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.