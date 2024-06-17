Man dies from injuries after motorcycle crash in Town of Lockport

TOWN OF LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 24-year-old Lockport man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Sunday night.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said around 8 p.m. on Sunday it received multiple calls reporting the crash in the area of 4086 Johnson Road. When deputies arrived the motorcyclist, who has been identified as 24-year-old Brand Wilson, was down in a field with severe injuries and was receiving medical care from bystanders and members of the Wright's Corners Fire Company.

According to the sheriff's office, an initial investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling south on Johnson Road, lost control and left the road, and was ejected after he struck a tree. He was transported to Lockport Memorial Hospital by Mercy EMS, and then later flown to ECMC via Mercy Flight. He is listed in critical condition at ECMC.