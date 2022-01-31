Man dies after snowmobile crash in Mayville

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly snowmobile accident.

Deputies say 37-year-old Thomas Allen from Dunkirk crashed a snowmobile on a trail near Bloomer Road in Mayville just after 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency medical crews tried to save Allen but were unable to. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chautauqua County Coroner.

The sheriff's office says his body is being taken to Erie County Medical Center to determine a cause of death.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.