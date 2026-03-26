Man dies after jumping into Erie Canal during police pursuit

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — City of Tonawanda police announced a man has died after he jumped into the Erie Canal during a police pursuit.

Police said just before 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, an officer observed a vehicle commit a vehicle and traffic violation at the intersection of Main and Niagara Streets. The vehicle then continued north over the Renaissance Bridge into North Tonawanda.

According to police, the officer initiated a traffic stop on Webster Street and the driver allegedly fled, which led to a foot pursuit. The pursuit continued east along a nearby building and into an alley, then south through an alley toward Gateway Harbor along the Erie Canal. The man then jumped into the canal to evade police.

Police said additional officers responded, a water rescue bag was deployed to the man, and then they began pulling him to shore.

According to police, the man became unconscious during the rescue attempt and an officer entered the water and brought him to shore. Lifesaving measures were performed once on shore and the man was transported to Kenmore Mercy Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said it was later discovered that the 36-year-old man had outstanding warrants for his arrest from two other Erie County law enforcement agencies.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office and New York State Attorney General's Office have been contacted, and the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Police said the man's identity is being withheld pending notification of the family.