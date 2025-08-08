Man dies after he was stuck under rotary cutter on farm in Niagara County

TOWN OF WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man has died from his injuries after he was stuck under an agricultural rotary cutter on a farm in Niagara County.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said it received the 911 call that the man was stuck just before 11 a.m. on Friday. Family members arrived on the scene and removed the man, then deputies arrived and took over lifesaving measures until fire and EMS personnel arrived. Investigators said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation. The man's name is not being released at this time pending notification of family.